Allen Outlets shooting victim: 'I'm grateful, I'm thankful'

One of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets on May 6 shared his story from Medical City McKinney on Tuesday.

Irvin Walker spoke to reporters about the shooting directly for the first time.

Walker was shot multiple times in the chest through his windshield after dropping off his girlfriend at a store.

Staff at Medical City McKinney says the damage was millimeters away from being deadly.

Walker said as he stumbled out of his vehicle he was helped by 20-year-old security guard Christian LaCour.

LaCour was shot and killed shortly after.

Related article

Walker's attorney told FOX 4 he had multiple surgeries on his path to recovery.

Doctors said Walker still has a long path to recovery, but his smile, even in the emergency room following the shooting inspired them.

8 people were killed, and several others were injured in the shooting. 8 of the injured patients were treated at Medical City hospitals.

Medical City Healthcare's last update on Friday said that it's McKinney location had three patients in fair condition and one patient in good condition. Medical City Plano had one patient in good condition.

Related article

How to help the victims

A list of approved and verified fundraisers are available on the City of Allen website.

The city says The Allen, TX Shooting Victims' Fund guarantees that families of the victims and those wounded will receive 100% of the funds.

The Support for Allen Fund will give money to local nonprofit agencies that provide mental health grief and trauma support for victims, their families and first responders.