Allen church congregation helps build new home for family in the Rio Grande Valley

A mother and her teenage son living in the Rio Grande Valley will be getting a new home soon thanks to a church here in North Texas.

The congregation at Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen helped build the new home, framing exterior and interior walls outside their parking lot.

It's all in partnership with non-profit Buckner International.

The new family home will then be shipped out to the Rio Grande Valley, where a few church members from Cottonwood Creek will help re-assemble and complete it.