article

Crews are working to put out a fire at an Allen apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

The fire started at a building at the Presidio Apartments, located in the 1500 block of S. Jupiter Road.

The Allen Fire Department said the fire has been contained to one building.

No injuries have been reported.

Featured article

Firefighters from Fairview, McKinney, and Plano are assisting.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.