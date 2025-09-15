Allen Americans mourn sudden death of Orca Wiesblatt, 25

article

The Brief Allen Americans hockey player Orca Wiesblatt has died in a vehicle accident over the weekend. He was 25 years old. Wiesblatt, a defenseman, had recently signed with the ECHL team and was the brother of NHL player Ozzy Wiesblat The team plans to honor Wiesblatt on their opening night on October 24.



The Allen Americans hockey team is mourning the loss of player Orca Wiesblatt, who died over the weekend in a vehicle accident. The 25-year-old had recently signed with the ECHL team.

Orca, a defenseman, had just joined the Americans last month after playing for the Athens (FPHL) team under Head Coach Steve Martinson last season.

The Americans plan to honor Wiesblatt on their opening night, October 24.

What they're saying:

"We are all heartbroken," said Martinson, who is also the team's General Manager.

"Orca was really looking forward to this next step in his hockey career. He wasn't just skilled; he was a momentum-changing hitter. I can still see his grin when he would return to the bench after one of his big hits. That is what we will miss the most, his infectious smile."

Dig deeper:

The Allen Americans hockey team, which plays in the ECHL, is connected to the NHL through an affiliation agreement.

The ECHL is a developmental league, and these affiliations are a common way for NHL teams to develop hockey prospects.

The Allen Americans have had several NHL affiliations throughout their history, including with the Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, San Jose Sharks, Minnesota Wild, Seattle Kraken, and Utah Hockey Club.