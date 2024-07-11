Take a sneak peak at All-Star Village's ultimate MLB fanfest experience in Arlington

Major League Baseball is gearing up with a full slate of games, showcases and fan events for next week’s All-Star Game in Arlington.

From interacting with your favorite professional baseball player during 30-minute in-person ‘career chats’ to taking a swing at being a baller yourself at the Homerun Derby Virtual Reality Experience, there will be no shortage of stimulation at the All-Star Village in Arlington.

Some 300 people have been working since last month to transform the 1 million-square-foot area, which includes the old Texas Rangers ballpark — now known as Choctaw Stadium — into a baseball fan's Candy Land.

"We anticipate lots of families spending multiple hours here as they navigate the entire footprint," said Robert Field, senior manager of global events for MLB.

The Capital One All-Star Village opens on Saturday.

Outside on the north lawn, fans will find the All-Star Stage, where there will be live music.

Nearby is Food Truck Row and a Ferris Wheel. There's also a giant baseball in the water.

But perhaps the biggest draw for die-hard Rangers fans is the Rangers Clubhouse Experience, where fans can explore the Texas Rangers’ former clubhouse that many team legends used.

"We've been able to celebrate those players," said John Blake with the Texas Rangers. "From Pudge Rodriguez with his jersey from the 1995 All-Star game to Adrian Beltre, who goes into the Hall of Fame next week."

There are also tons of memorabilia, including a collection of MLB trophies and the commissioner’s trophy, which is annually presented to the World Series champions.

"There really is something for everyone here," said Field.

To get the most out of your visit, attendees are encouraged to download the MLB Ballpark app. Select the Texas Rangers site and then navigate to the Experience Pass.

All-Star Week in North Texas concludes Tuesday night with the Midsummer Classic.

If you're not going to the game at Globe Life Field, you can watch it here on FOX 4. Our coverage starts at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.