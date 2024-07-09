Globe Life field preps stage for MLB All-Star week in Arlington

Major League Baseball's mid-summer classic is just one week away, and Globe Life Field is getting ready for a historic moment as the host venue.

There are a lot of activities happening during MLB All-Star week, which begins Wednesday and runs through July 16.

It's a great time to be a baseball fan in North Texas with Globe Life Field preparing to play host to this year's All-Star game.

"One week from tonight, we will host the greatest players in our game in the best ballpark in America: Globe Life Field," boasted Rob Matwick with the Texas Rangers.

The turf is being transformed for the mid-summer classic, which will include two players from our defending champs, the Texas Rangers. Marcus Semien and Kirby Yates, along with manager Bruce Bochy will be joining the fun.

Twenty-five chefs from around the county curated this year's menu, which will feature a number of new, Texas-sized bites.

And then there's the swag.

Casey Rapp, general manager of Delaware North Globe Life Field, gave FOX 4 a sneak peek at some of the All-Star merchandise, which features pops of color, an expanded collection of women's attire and unique collectibles.

There are three core parts to this year's All-Star Game week: baseball, community engagement and the celebration, which will take place at the outdoor All-Star Village that’s still largely under wraps.

Jeremiah Yolkut with Globe Events says fans can bring in their own sealed or empty water bottles and refill them at water stations throughout for free.

"We came up with different mitigation opportunities, whether that's cooling stations, plenty of water, shade structures," he said.

It's important to stay hydrated since there will be several interactive fan experiences taking place on the open field at Choctaw Stadium, the Rangers’ former home.

"We've been really intentionally putting all the baseball things in what Rangers fans know best, which is Choctaw for all those years," Yolkut said.

More than 100,000 people are expected to pass through the All-Star Village.

This is the first time in more than 70 years the defending championship team will host the All-Star festivities.