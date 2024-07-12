MLB All-Star Weekend 2024: Events, things to do

article

MLB's All-Star weekend is finally here!

Several events between now and Tuesday in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are perfect whether you are a baseball fan or just want to get out of the house.

You can watch the All-Star Game on FOX 4.

Our coverage starts at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Friday, July 12

HBCU Swingman Classic

Where: Globe Life Field

When: Friday, July 12

50 baseball players from Historically Black Colleges & Universities will get a chance to take the field before the All-Stars do.

The HBCU Swingman Classic highlights top baseball programs and gives the players a chance to show off their skills.

The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic was held in Seattle last year.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase.

Youth Baseball & Softball Tournaments in Dallas

Where: Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy

When: Friday, July 12 through Monday, July 15

Some great young ballplayers will have a chance to showcase their skills at tournaments in Dallas during All-Star Week.

The All-Star Commissioner's Cup and Jennie Finch Classic will feature baseball and softball teams for players 17 and under.

The tournaments features teams from MLB Youth Academies across the country and Puerto Rico.

Saturday, July 13

Capital One All-Star Village at Choctaw Stadium

Where: Choctaw Stadium

When: Saturday, July 13: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 14: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Monday, July 15: 10:00 a.m. -6:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 16: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 13: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 14: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Monday, July 15: 10:00 a.m. -6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

The site of the last All-Star Game in Arlington, Choctaw Stadium, will host a very special event for fans during All-Star week.

From Saturday, July 13 to Tuesday, July 16, the area in and around the old ballpark will be transformed into a baseball theme park.

The Arlington Esports Stadium and North Lawn outside of the park will have plenty of events and activities for the whole family.

Baseball fans can participate in a virtual home run derby, go inside the Rangers former clubhouse and get a chance to look at memorabilia, including the Commissioner's Trophy.

For non-baseball fans, there will be a Ferris wheel, food trucks, music and more.

Tickets start at $15 for kids and $35 for adults.

Capital One cardholders can get complimentary tickets.

Get tickets here.

All-Star Futures Game

Where: Globe Life Field

When: Saturday, 3:10 p.m.

See the future stars of Major League Baseball before they ever put on a big league jersey.

The MLB's top prospects will play on Saturday in the showcase game.

The Texas Rangers' pitching prospect Winston Santos and shortstop Sebastian Walcott will play in the game.

You can get tickets here.

MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Where: Globe Life Field

When: Saturday, 7:45 p.m.

You can watch celebrities take the field in the annual All-Star softball game.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, country star Kane Brown and comedian Tiffany Haddish are among the people who are expected to take the field on Saturday.

You can see the full list of participants here.

You can buy tickets here.

Sunday, July 14

MLB Draft at the Fort Worth Stockyards

Where: Cowtown Coliseum

When: Sunday, July 14, 6 p.m.

The MLB Draft is coming to Cowtown!

Fort Worth's Cowtown Coliseum will be the home of this year's draft.

The opening night will be Sunday, July 14.

It is the fourth consecutive year that the draft will happen during All-Star Week.

The Texas Rangers will have the 30th pick in the draft after winning the World Series.

The draft will continue on Monday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 16.

Monday, July 15

ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 1: Adolis Garcia #53 of the Texas Rangers hits a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field on August 1, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

T-Mobile Home Run Derby

Where: Globe Life Field

When: Monday, July 15 at 7 p.m.

Some of MLB's heaviest hitters will be swinging for the fences on Monday night.

Adolis Garcia, Colleyville Heritage alum Bobby Witt Jr. and two-time winner Pete Alonso are among the players taking part in the Home Run Derby.

All parking lots will open at 2 p.m.

Globe Life Field will open at 4 p.m.

Get tickets here.

Tuesday, July 16

All-Star Red Carpet Show

Where: Globe Life Field

When: Tuesday, July 16 at 1 p.m.

MLB All-Stars will have an opportunity to show off their style and personality on the red carpet.

Fans can see their favorite MLB players up close starting at 1 p.m.

There will be special appearances by mascots, giveaways and plenty of live player interviews.

MLB All-Star Game

Where: Globe Life Field

When: Tuesday, July 16 at 7 p.m.

The best players baseball has to offer will take the field in Arlington on Tuesday night.

The 94th Midsummer Classic will take place on Tuesday night.

Get your tickets here.

If you can't make it out to the stadium, you can watch the game on FOX 4.