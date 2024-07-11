Deion Sanders, Kane Brown, Tiffany Haddish to play in All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

article

All-Star Week is getting a little extra star power for the annual celebrity softball game in Arlington.

Major League Baseball released the list of celebrities playing in Saturday's game at Globe Life Field.

Former Dallas Cowboy and current University of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, comedian Tiffany Haddish and country star Kane Brown are among the celebrities to play in the game.

Dez Bryant and Terrell Owens are also joining in on the fun.

Other sports stars that will play in the game include Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez and softball legends Jenny Finch, Natasha Watley and Lauren Gipson (Chamberlain).

Saturday Night Live's Marcello Hernandez, The Bachelor's Matt James and TV personalities Bobby Bones and West Wilson will also be taking the field.

Social media stars King Bach, Jenna Bandy, Lucas Brody, Dani Austin and Nicky Cass will participate along with Dude Perfect's Tyler Toney and Garrett Hilbert.

Payo Solis and Julian Peña Jr. from Grupo Frontera, Latin music stars Eladio Carrion and Myke Towers and producer Foreign Teck will be in uniform as well.

If you would like to watch the celebrity softball game, tickets are on sale.

A ticket to All-Star Saturday gives you access to the All-Star Futures Games, the Futures Skills Showcase and the celebrity softball game.

You can buy the tickets here.

The softball game starts at 7:45 p.m.

2024 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game Rosters