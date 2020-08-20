All-clear given after brief shelter-in-place at University of Texas at Arlington on Thursday afternoon
ARLINGTON, Texas - University of Texas at Arlington campus police gave the all-clear Thursday afernoon after searching for a teen who was reportedly in an area near the school with a rifle.
UTAPD initially said a 13-year-old teen was believed to be carrying a rifle walking northbound from the 1200 block of Davis Drive toward the university.
A shelter-in-place order was issued for the campus while police searched for the teen.
After a search, UTAPD said they "determined no indication of suspect on UTA campus" and gave an all-clear.