All-clear given after brief shelter-in-place at University of Texas at Arlington on Thursday afternoon

University of Texas at Arlington campus police gave the all-clear Thursday afernoon after searching for a teen who was reportedly in an area near the school with a rifle.

UTAPD initially said a 13-year-old teen was believed to be carrying a rifle walking northbound from the 1200 block of Davis Drive toward the university.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for the campus while police searched for the teen.

After a search, UTAPD said they "determined no indication of suspect on UTA campus" and gave an all-clear.