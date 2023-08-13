Expand / Collapse search
Man accused of 2 armed robberies in Denton arrested

DENTON, Texas - Denton police arrested a 24-year-old man accused of two armed robberies within hours of each other last week.

Alejandro Jaine Turco was arrested on outstanding warrants and faces an additional two counts of aggravated robbery.

The investigation began just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, when police were called about an armed robbery at The Local Shop on Coronado Drive.

Responding officers were told a man went into the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded money. He fled before officers arrived on scene.

Just over an hour later, police were called about another armed robbery at the Exxon on E. University Drive.

The suspect matched the description from the previous robbery.

The victim told police the man was buying a drink, but when the cash register was opened, he reached for the money inside it.

When employees tried to stop him, he pulled out a gun.

The suspect made off with crash from the register and fled the scene before police arrived.

Investigators identified Turco as the person responsible for these armed robberies. He was taken into custody the following day.