Aldi expansion: Grocer to open 800 new stores in US by 2028

Aldi may be coming to a city near you.

On Thursday, the grocery giant announced plans to add 800 stores nationwide by the end of 2028 through a combination of new openings and store conversions.

According to Aldi, the five-year expansion plan will bring communities products at "the lowest possible prices during a time when consumers are more focused than ever on saving money."

The German grocer also announced the completed acquisition of Winn-Dixie and Harvey Supermarkets, in an effort to drive significant growth in the Southeast region over the next few years.

An exterior view of signage at a branch of the budget supermarket Aldi. (Credit: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

"Our growth is fueled by our customers, and they are asking for more Aldi stores in their neighborhoods nationwide," said CEO of Aldi Jason Hart."With up to 40% savings on groceries, new customers are inspired to try us out, and existing customers keep coming back."

Aldi to add new stores in California, Phoenix, Las Vegas

Aldi said it will invest more than $9 billion over the next five years on its national expansion, adding new locations across the country, including 330 stores in the Northeast and Midwest.

Aldi will also grow its presence in the West by adding stores in Southern California and Phoenix – and entering new cities like Las Vegas.

"For more than a decade, ALDI has added hundreds of stores per year across the country," added Hart. "With our growth comes exciting opportunities for our teams and suppliers to grow with us."

Aldi anticipates that about 50 stores will begin its conversion process during the latter half of this year, with the majority of those stores reopening as Aldi in 2025.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.