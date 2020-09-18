Alamo Drafthouse temporarily closes 4 of its North Texas locations

article

Alamo Drafthouse has temporarily closed four of its movie theaters in North Texas after reopening in late August.

Its locations in Cedars, North Richland Hills, Denton, and Las Colinas are being temporarily closed as they look to consolidate because of challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The original Alamo Drafthouse in Richardson and the newer theater in Lake Highlands are both remaining open.

All other DFW locations are closed for now.

After the weak box office numbers from Christopher Nolan's "Tenet," a lot of big budget movies that were set to arrive in theaters were again delayed.