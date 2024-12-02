Expand / Collapse search

Suspect arrested in deadly South Dallas stabbing

By
Published  December 2, 2024 12:34pm CST
South Dallas
FOX 4
article

South Dallas - A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in South Dallas on Nov. 19.

The incident occurred just after 4:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Jamaica Street. 

Officers found a man who had been stabbed and transported him to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Following an investigation, the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested 32-year-old Akil Rice. 

Rice is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a murder charge.

The Source:

  • Information in this article comes from Dallas police.