Suspect arrested in deadly South Dallas stabbing

A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in South Dallas on Nov. 19.

The incident occurred just after 4:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Jamaica Street.

Officers found a man who had been stabbed and transported him to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Following an investigation, the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested 32-year-old Akil Rice.

Rice is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a murder charge.