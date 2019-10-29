AISD Board approves controversial sex education curriculum

Austin Independent School District's Board has unanimously approved a controversial new sex education curriculum.

The decision was made at a late night meeting that lasted more than five hours. The meeting ended at around 12:15 a.m. this morning and AISD tweeted out about the approval.

With the approval, for the first time AISD will teach students about gender identity and sexual orientation.

Other topics students will learn under this new course of study are things like healthy relationships, sex and safety, pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.

Students will also be able to talk to an adult about different options if they get pregnant.

The new course could be taught to students as early as May 2020.

Advertisement

About 100 people were signed up to speak and many others for both sides showed up at the meeting to voice their opinions.

Texas Values, an organization that was against the revised sex education curriculum, hosted a news conference that was interrupted after about two minutes after it started by protestors.

The protestors were blowing party horns and chanted and one woman was detained.

Education Austin and the Central Texas GSA Coalition also gathered to show their support for the proposed changes.