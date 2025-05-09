Airborne car crashes into Oak Cliff home; neighbors say it's not the first time

The Brief A car went airborne in Oak Cliff Thursday night, crashing into a home and catching fire. Neighbors say this type of crash has happened before in the same spot. The city has plans to fix the issues with the problematic roundabout.



Residents of Oak Cliff say crashes continue to happen at a storied roundabout - and they continue to be captured on video. They want city leaders to step in.

Oak Cliff roundabout crash

Oak Cliff roundabout crash

What Happened:

Video from Thursday night shows a car going airborne after driving through a roundabout on Tyler Street near Dallas’ Bishop Arts neighborhood.

The car flipped, slamming into a home and even catching fire.

No one was hurt in Thursday night’s crash, according to Dallas police. The driver was cited for not having a license.

A similar crash happened at the same roundabout in February, damaging another home in the Oak Cliff neighborhood. Video from that crash not only shows another car flying over the same roundabout, but a second angle of the car crashing into - and through - the front of a neighboring home.

What they're saying:

Sydney Richard, a neighbor of the homeowners affected Thursday, says there's an easy fix to the issue.

"You’re not going to end up in a house if you’re just slowing down to figure out where you’re going," Richard said.

"I think it’s people that are just being absolutely reckless that are ending up in those situations," Richard went on.

According to Richard, the walkability of the neighborhood is a major draw to the area, and she worries reckless drivers may put that factor in jeopardy.

"We want to be able to walk to these places without fear of getting hurt or our children getting hurt," Richard said.

To add to her concerns, while watching Thursday night's crash unfold, Richard says she and another bystander were nearly hit by another car which drove off the road.

"It just kind of went by in a blur, but then when I watched the video, I was like, ‘oh, that was really a close call,’" said Richard.

Second Oak Cliff driver arrested

According to Dallas PD information FOX4 requested on Friday, the driver of the car that nearly hit Richard and her neighbor has been arrested and charged.

Maribel Tellez, 30, was stopped in the 1200 block of North Tyler Street around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, the department said. They say Tellez was found to be driving unsafely, and she was arrested at the scene.

Tellez has been charged with driving while intoxicated. Her case is ongoing, the department says.

How can Dallas prevent more Oak Cliff crashes?

What's next:

Neighbors want city officials to intervene, hoping improvements to the roundabout may help prevent more crashes like these.

The office of Dallas City Council member Chad West tells FOX4 that crashes here have gone down since the roundabout was constructed, but he’s demanding water-filled barriers be ordered by next week.

West has a list of nearly a dozen short, medium and long-term improvements to consider: additional signage, speed bumps and speed-limit reduction, to name a few.