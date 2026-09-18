AI-powered cameras on Dallas trash trucks result in almost 4,000 notices, 57 citations

The Brief The City of Dallas has been using AI-powered cameras on its trash trucks since early 2026 to scan homes for potential code violations. A recent city memo says the cameras have found 3,700 violations that led to notices and 57 citations handed out to 34 different properties. Dallas City Councilman Chad West tells FOX 4 the city's good intentions with the cameras could lead to unintended privacy concerns.



Dallas has been using AI-powered cameras on its trash trucks to detect potential code violations, leading to privacy concerns from both residents and city leaders.

AI cameras on Dallas trash trucks

What we know:

A September 8 memo from the City of Dallas detailed the findings and costs of AI-powered cameras that the city has been using on its trash trucks since early 2026.

The cameras, which are made by a company called City Detect, scan homes and buildings for potential code violations.

City Detect camera demonstration

According to the memo, the cameras have scanned 10,000 properties and have resulted in 3,700 violations, resulting in notices from the city.

57 citations have also been handed out at 34 properties from what the cameras have scanned. The memo also states citations are only issued after a code officer inspects the property in-person and provides notice to the owner.

The taxpayer cost for the cameras is $852,000 a year.

What they're saying:

Dallas City Councilman Chad West tells FOX 4's Lori Brown the cameras change how Dallas approaches blight. Instead of waiting for someone to call, the cameras can alert code officers to clear blight.

Still, the privacy concerns involved with the camera raise concerns, similar to the city's ongoing debate over Flock cameras.

Chad West

"The staff's desire is to be able to have a cleaner, more tidy, orderly city, right? My concern is, as we're learning more about AI and the lack of privacy and lack of protections, does the city have those protections in place to make sure my home, your home, our residents' homes, and our privacy are protected, number one," West said.

West says 70% of the citations issued from what the cameras have identified come from predominantly African American neighborhoods.

"I think that should at least cause some people to have questions."

Heatmap of violations and citations

What's next:

A briefing on the cameras from Dallas City Manager Kim Tolbert will take place on October 19.