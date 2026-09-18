Dallas Weather: Triple digit heat, fire risk continues through the weekend
DALLAS - Are you ready for some cooler weather? Unfortunately, that’s not in the forecast yet. The persistent heat will continue through the weekend with no signs of fall next week either.
Weekend Forecast
The summer-like heat continues on Friday and through the weekend, along with an elevated fire threat.
Highs will be around 99 to 100 degrees each day. The heat index could run as high as 103 to 105 at times.
By Sunday afternoon, isolated storms will be possible, especially northwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
7-Day Forecast
A weak cold front will head into North Texas early next week. It won’t be a huge cool-down, but the mid-90s and rain chances are welcome.
Monday has the best rain chances. It won't be drought-busting rain, and not everyone will see it, but some could pick up a quarter inch of water.
The front slowly sags southward into Tuesday.
High pressure begins to build back in by mid to late next week.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the FOX 4 Weather team and National Weather Service.