Dallas Weather: Triple digit heat, fire risk continues through the weekend

The Brief Highs will stay around 99 to 100 degrees through the weekend, pushing heat index values up to 105 along with an elevated fire threat. A weak cold front arriving early next week brings minor temperature relief to the mid-90s and the highest rain chances on Monday. Rain will not end current drought conditions, and the heat returns by mid to late next week.



Are you ready for some cooler weather? Unfortunately, that’s not in the forecast yet. The persistent heat will continue through the weekend with no signs of fall next week either.

Weekend Forecast

The summer-like heat continues on Friday and through the weekend, along with an elevated fire threat.

Highs will be around 99 to 100 degrees each day. The heat index could run as high as 103 to 105 at times.

By Sunday afternoon, isolated storms will be possible, especially northwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

7-Day Forecast

A weak cold front will head into North Texas early next week. It won’t be a huge cool-down, but the mid-90s and rain chances are welcome.

Monday has the best rain chances. It won't be drought-busting rain, and not everyone will see it, but some could pick up a quarter inch of water.

The front slowly sags southward into Tuesday.

High pressure begins to build back in by mid to late next week.