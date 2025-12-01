Afghan national arrested for Fort Worth bomb threat; attorney responds

The Brief Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, a legal U.S. resident from Afghanistan, was arrested for allegedly threatening to target Fort Worth with a bomb in a TikTok video. The arrest was this past Tuesday, one day before another Afghan national allegedly attacked National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C. Alokozay's court-appointed attorney has urged the public to withhold judgment and not jump to conclusions about the accusations.



The man arrested for threatening to set off a bomb in Fort Worth now has an attorney. He’s encouraging the public not to jump to conclusions.

Fort Worth Bomb Threat Arrest

Mohammad Dawood Alokozay

What we know:

Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, an Afghan national, was arrested this past Tuesday on a federal charge of making a terroristic threat.

The Department of Homeland Security said he appeared in a TikTok video and indicated he was building a bomb to target the Fort Worth area.

What they're saying:

Court-appointed attorney Leigh Davis spoke to FOX 4 on Monday after his first visit with Alokozay.

He wasn’t ready to share any specifics regarding his client’s immigration status.

"I don’t have any specifics on that, and I would be hesitant to get into them if I did because we’re at such a preliminary stage in the case," he said.

Davis also encouraged the public not to jump to conclusions based on what was written in the DHS news release.

"Don’t jump to any conclusions. Let’s see what the facts say and remember just because it’s on the internet doesn’t necessarily mean it’s true," he said.

Davis hopes to get more information about the case from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office through the legal discovery process over the coming days.

Dig deeper:

Alokozay was admitted into the United States during the Biden administration as part of "Operation Allies Welcome." He became a lawful permanent resident in 2022.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has since placed a detainer on him.

He was arrested a day before another Afghan national allegedly attacked two members of the National Guard in Washington, D.C. One of them died and the other is fighting for his life.

That D.C. ambush prompted President Donald Trump to take more restrictive actions on who is allowed in the U.S. and call for a review of all who’ve come in under Biden administration programs.