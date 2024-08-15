Millions could lose internet connectivity as funding for pandemic program ends

When the pandemic hit in 2020, virtual learning became the new normal for millions of students nationwide.

Congress passed the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, which turned into the Affordable Connectivity Program. It's supposed to be a permanent solution, but funding has run out.

With funding from the program, around 23,000,000 households nationwide were able to stay connected.

The goal was to close the so-called digital divide.

Featured article

In Texas, approximately 1.7 million Texans benefited.

Congressman Marc Veasey, who championed the bipartisan legislation, toured Lady Bird Johnson Middle School with FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Stacks where every single student has a Chromebook provided by the district.

For many low-income students, their connectivity ends when they leave the school.

"Our issue is once they do get home, whether they have that connectivity or not, and so what we know is the ACP program has really assisted our students, our families, to stay connected and be able to do their homework," said Lisa Castillo, Chief Learning Officer for Irving ISD. "When we look across Texas and Irving, we know our families do need the assistance."

Students at Lady Bird Johnson Middle School are currently working on an AI project that will help kids with disabilities. They also have a robust robotics program, which is why Representative Veasey and Commissioner Stacks chose to hold their news conference in Irving.

"We saw there was a need, and there’s still is one today, and that’s why we’re doing everything we can to make sure that we can get those families reconnected, because as many of you already know, that funding, unfortunately, ran out, and we can’t sign anyone up right now for the Affordable Connectivity Program," said Rep. Veasey.

The FCC Commissioner will testify before the Energy and Commerce Committee soon.

Rep. Veasey says he'll be meeting with both Democrats and Republicans in hopes to rally enough support to get a new bill on the table by the end of the year.