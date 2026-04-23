Affidavit: Aubrey standoff suspect taped rifle to ex-girlfriend's head

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The Brief New records detail a violent Denton County hostage standoff that ended in an FBI raid. The suspect allegedly threatened victims with a rifle and mutilation. He remains jailed without bond after the 30-hour standoff.



An arrest document recently obtained by FOX 4 sheds new light on a hostage situation in Denton County this week that ended with an FBI raid of an Aubrey home.

The suspect is accused of taping a rifle to the back of a victim's head and threatening a young girl with mutilation and death, the document says.

Aubrey stand-off suspect affidavit

What's new:

Michael Miller, 57, has been held in the Denton County Jail since his arrest after the hostage situation ended early Wednesday. His arrest warrant affidavit, released to FOX 4 Thursday, says he was prohibited from entering the home he ultimately barricaded due to a previous assault charge related to his ex-girlfriend, the primary victim of this week's incident.

The 30-hour standoff with law enforcement began with Miller breaking into the home on Monday night. Statements from the victim's young daughter, who was also held hostage in the home, say Miller taped an assault rifle to the back of her mother's head and zip-tied their arms behind their backs. A previous release also said Miller had "an incendiary device described as a ‘flamethrower’" with him during the incident.

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After the girl was released from the home early Tuesday, she reported to police that Miller threatened to cut off the victim's fingers and remove her eyes. The child is also quoted as saying Miller told her that she and her mother would "die together."

Miller was eventually removed from the home early Wednesday, ending the standoff and freeing the victim.

Aubrey police say no one was injured in the incident, and they're grateful for the swift and effective response of assisting agencies.

Miller is being held without bond.

Damage to home

Photos sent to FOX 4 by the victim show damage done to the home during the incident. She noted over text that most damage happened once law enforcement entered, but the broken window and the 25-pound barbell plate on the ground are evidence of Miller's alleged break-in.

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FBI, SWAT negotiate standoff

The backstory:

The incident began late Monday night when a man called 911 claiming he was holding two females hostage at gunpoint. Aubrey police responded to the residence on Thoroughbred Drive in Providence Village, located about 10 miles east of Denton.

Officers established a perimeter and attempted to negotiate with the man, who reportedly threatened to harm the hostages if police approached.

A young girl was released safely from the home around 1 a.m. Tuesday. However, police said information provided by the girl prompted them to request additional resources from the McKinney Police Department and the FBI.

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