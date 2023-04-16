Father of 10 fatally shot at Dallas apartment during attempted robbery

The family of 37-year-old Adrian Elvir is left devastated as they stood Sunday in the same spot where he was shot and killed in Dallas.

Elvir was a husband and father of 10.

His widow, Wendy, was holding their youngest, who was born just six months ago.

"He didn’t deserve to die like this. It’s unfair," Elvir’s relative, Selina Velazquez, said. "We are never going to recover from this."

Police said Friday night, just before 10 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex off Chapel Creek Drive in Northwest Dallas.

Investigators said two people were shot in the parking lot during an attempted robbery.

Elvir, who lived at the complex with his family, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was also shot but survived.

William Rojas-Sanchez witnessed the shooting, but wasn’t injured.

He told FOX 4 he had just returned home from the store when Elvir went outside.

Rojas-Sanchez said, minutes later, two men pulled up and began yelling in English and then opened fire, fatally shooting Elvir.

"I guess, when he fell, they did another shot for William, but Adrian got it," Velazquez said while translating for Rojas-Sanchez.

Elvir leaves behind seven children in his home country of Honduras, along with three others in Texas, including his 17-year-old daughter.

His entire family said they now fear for their own lives.

"It makes me feel scared. We don’t even want to be outside because we are traumatized. We are all traumatized," Velazquez said.

Rojas-Sanchez said the two male suspects left in a white sedan, though Dallas police have not confirmed this suspect vehicle description at this time.