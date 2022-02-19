Adlene Harrison, 1st woman to serve as Dallas mayor, has passed away

article

Dallas' first woman to serve as mayor has died.

Current Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced the death of Adlene Harrison Saturday.

She was also the first Jewish woman to be mayor of a major city.

Harrison was a member of the Dallas City Council from 1973 to 1977, and was acting mayor of the city in 1976.

She was 98 years old.

Johnson released the following statement:

"We have lost a Dallas legend. Adlene Harrison had an amazing impact on this city. As the first woman that this city called its mayor, she made history. As a loyal, smart, and caring person, she made countless friends. And as a fearless and strong leader, she made Dallas better. We grieve with her friends and family, but we should also celebrate her inspiring 98 years of life. May God rest her spirited soul."

