Addison’s Vitruvian Lights holiday display going up earlier this year

Is it too early for Christmas lights? Not if you live in Addison.

The city has already begun setting up the holiday lights in Vitruvian Park.

More than 500 trees will be wrapped in different colored lights for the annual Vitruvian Lights display.

Visitors can walk or drive through the park to see all the lights on the trees.

The city said the lights will come on earlier this year than they have previously.

"This is our 11th year, so we decided to start early so you can get an extra six days of Vitruvian Lights. It starts Nov. 18. We’ll have our lighting ceremony and our first special event, and the lights will be on every evening from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.," said Jessica Vetrano, the special event and project manager.

Vitruvian Lights will be open to the public until Jan. 1.