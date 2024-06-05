Addison Kaboom Town tickets on sale now

Tickets for one of the most popular Independence Day celebrations in North Texas are now on sale.

Addison Kaboom Town will celebrate 40 years of their fireworks and air show on July 3.

Addison Kaboom Town is a 25-minute-long firework show that has been named among the top firework shows in the country.

More than 500,000 guests travel to Addison for the show each year.

The show can be viewed from many locations in Addison including more than 200 restaurants, 22 hotels and Addison Circle Park.

The bands Big City Outlaws and Emerald City will be performing before and after the fireworks at Addison Circle Park. Festival food, beverages and a playing area for children will also be at the park.

The show will also be simulcasted on both Star 102.1 FM and on the town’s social media channels.

Tickets are available to purchase for the watch party in Addison Circle Park at addisonkaboomtown.com.