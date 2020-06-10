Addison Kaboom Town fireworks show going on as planned, but in-person events canceled
article
ADDISON, Texas - There will be a big change for Addison Kaboom Town this year.
The largest fireworks show in Texas will light up the sky, but without anyone gathering in Addison Circle Park.
The in-person event portion, scheduled for July 3, is canceled due to social distancing concerns.
This year’s show will be bigger, with more and larger shells, so the fireworks will soar higher and can be seen from further away.