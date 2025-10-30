Body found in Addison house by man who purchased property at auction

article

What we know:

Addison police said they got a call on Wednesday from a man who recently purchased the property in the 1700 block of Planters Row at auction.

When he entered the house for the first time, he noticed a strong foul odor. He immediately called the police.

Responding officers found the body of an elderly woman who appeared to have been deceased for some time.

What we don't know:

It’s still not clear who the woman was, what happened to her, or why no one noticed she was dead inside the house.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the body and will work to determine an identity and cause of death.

Police are also investigating who owned the home before the auction and whether any crime was committed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Addison Police Department.