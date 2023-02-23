Gas leak in Addison forces evacuations, city asks public to avoid area

A gas leak in a busy part of Addison is forcing businesses in the area to evacuate.

The Addison Fire Department and Atmos Energy are currently working on the leak on Midway Road.

The city says that construction crews hit a shallow gas line in the area.

Midway is closed between Beltline and Beltwood Parkway while the work is underway.

The area is expected to be closed for at least four hours.

Addison Fire says several businesses in the area have been evacuated.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and plan to take an alternate route.