Actor Leslie Jordan dies in car crash at 67

Leslie Jordan, a beloved actor known for his roles in "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story" and his happy-go-lucky social media presence, has died. He was 67.

A representative for Jordan confirmed the actor’s death, noting that "the world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan."

"Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times," a statement read. "What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being."

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Jordan was driving on Monday morning in Hollywood when the crash occurred. It was suspected that Jordan suffered some sort of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building, TMZ reported.

FILE - Leslie Jordan is pictured on Good Day LA in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Josh Kaplan)

The vehicle’s license plate was leased to Jordan, FOX 11 Los Angeles confirmed.

Jordan won a primetime Emmy in 2006 for his performance as Beverly Leslie in the TV show "Will and Grace." He starred as Lonnie Garr in "Hearts Afire," Phil in "Call Me Kat," and played several characters in "American Horror Story."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FILE - Leslie Jordan is seen at Craig's restaurant on March 11, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Jordan also previously competed as "Soft Serve" on season six of FOX’s "The Masked Singer."

Hollywood roles aside, Jordan became known for his social media presence during the COVID-19 pandemic, posting funny videos that covered his quarantine, interactions with other celebrities, and more. The posts sent his Instagram followers soaring to 5.8 million and even earned him a book deal, according to FOX News Digital

Last month, Jordan spoke to the outlet while promoting his new book "How Y'all Doing?" and said his Instagram success had caught the attention of a publisher.

"HarperCollins came to me and said, ‘we see a book.’ They gave me a list of all my various posts that they thought could be chapters," Jordan told FOX News Digital.

"What an amazing writing exercise. I was able to go back and take those two-minute posts and flesh them out into a chapter."

At the time, Jordan also told the news outlet that he had been doing "amazing."

"Right now, at 67 years, I’m happier than I have ever been. I’m more in tune with who I am, what I am," Jordan said on Sept. 6.