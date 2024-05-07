ACL Music Festival releases lineup for 2024

The lineup is out for the Austin City Limits Music Festival and Dua Lipa, Tyler, The Creator, Chris Stapleton, blink-182, Sturgill Simpson, and Pretty Lights will be headlining the event.

ACL Fest will also feature performances from Khruangbin, Leon Bridges, Carin León, Norah Jones, Reneé Rapp, Foster The People, Kehlani (W1), Teddy Swims, Benson Boone, CAAMP, Dominic Fike, The Marías, Jungle, Dom Dolla, Chappell Roan, Porter Robinson (W1), Fletcher (W1), Something Corporate (W1), David Shaw, and more.

The two-weekend music celebration will take place October 4-6 and October 13-15, 2024.

3-Day Tickets for both weekends will go on sale at 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 7 at www.aclfestival.com.

1-Day Tickets will be available at a later date.

Music fans ages 8 and get in free with a ticketed adult. Austin Kiddie Limits programming information will be announced later this summer.