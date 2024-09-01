Accused drunk driver crashes into Abilene Christian University football team's bus, 4 injured

Four people were injured after the bus carrying the Abilene Christian University football team got into a crash on Saturday night.

The team bus was heading back to Abilene after a 52-51 overtime loss to the Red Raiders when it got into an accident at the intersection of the Marsha Sharp Freeway frontage road and University Avenue shortly before midnight.

Lubbock police say a 19-year-old driver disregarded traffic direction and crashed into the bus, forcing it to crash into another vehicle.

One student athlete, two coaches and the bus driver were all taken to the hospital in Lubbock after the crash.

All of the injuries are said to be minor.

ACU thanked the first responders and Texas Tech's team physician, Dr. Michael Phy, and Director of Athletics, Kirby Hogutt, for their assistance and care.

The driver, Parker Young, was charged with driving while intoxicated.

The Abilene Christian football team plays the University of West Georgia in Abilene next week.