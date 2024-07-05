Expand / Collapse search

Abducted girl found safe after Fort Worth chase and crash

Published  July 5, 2024 6:40am CDT
Fort Worth
Fort Worth police said a teenager is okay after she was abducted at gunpoint from a home overnight. Police are still looking for one of her captors.

FORT WORTH, Texas - A girl is safe after Fort Worth police said she was abducted at gunpoint early Friday morning.

Police said two male suspects, including one juvenile, took the girl and two vehicles from a home near Chisholm Trail Parkway and McPhearson Boulevard.

Less than an hour later around 3 a.m., one of the vehicles was spotted and police tried to pull it over.

That led to a chase and crash near Interstate 35W and Sycamore School Road in South Fort Worth.

The two suspects ran off, leaving the girl behind.

She was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center and is reportedly in good condition.

Police arrested the juvenile suspect.

They are still looking for the other suspect.

The age of the girl has not been released.