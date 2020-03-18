Abbott waives regulations to allow restaurants to deliver alcohol

article

Gov. Greg Abbott has waived regulations to allow restaurants to deliver alcohol to customers in an effort to support the hospitality industry in Texas.

According to a release from the governor's office, the waiver allows restaurants to deliver alcoholic beverages, including beer, wine, and mixed drinks, with food purchases to customers.

"The State of Texas is committed to supporting retailers, restaurants, and their employees," said Abbott. "These waivers will allow restaurants to provide enhanced delivery options to consumers during this temporary period of social distancing."

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has also been directed to waive certain provisions to allow manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers of alcoholic beverages to repurchase or sell back unopened product.

The governor's office says these waivers are in response to the financial hardship caused by COVID-19 that has disproportionately affected the hospitality industry.

Advertisement

RELATED: Gov. Abbott: 83 COVID-19 cases and three deaths in Texas, 1,900 people being monitored

Under this waiver, effective immediately, restaurants with a mixed beverage permit may sell beer, wine, or mixed drinks for delivery as long as they are accompanied by food purchased from the restaurant. The buy-back waiver allows alcohol distributors and manufacturers to repurchase excess inventory from restaurants, bars, and clubs affected by event cancellations due to COVID-19.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK