Abbott visits Collin County to sign bill banning Sharia Law compounds

Gov. Greg Abbott was in North Texas on Friday to sign a bill banning residential developers from creating Sharia Law compounds.

This comes after state Republican leaders raised concerns about a Muslim-centric development plan in Collin County called Epic City.

Sharia Law Compounds Banned

Texas lawmakers passed House Bill 4211 after some raised concerns over the East Plano Islamic Center’s planned development in Josephine, a community centered around people of the Muslim faith.

While Sharia Law is not mentioned in the bill’s language, it was intended to ban residential property developments like Epic City from creating Sharia Law compounds.

The development was set to include 1,000 homes, a mosque, and a school. The developers for the community said people from all religions would be welcomed, despite lawmakers’ claims.

What they're saying:

The governor said the law does not target Muslims. Instead, he said it’s meant to prevent what he called discrimination on the basis of any religion.

"Regardless of which religion it is, people are not going to be able to establish these large-scale developments that limit people of only one religion to that area. You can only buy if you are in this religion. You can only sell if you are in this religion. Religious discrimination is a violation of Texas law," he said.

What's next:

In June, the Justice Department closed an investigation into Epic City. But there are still multiple ongoing state investigations into the development.

Lawyers for the group behind the development have called the investigations a result of "racial profiling."