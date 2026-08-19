Abbott suggests banning public schools from using H-1B visas

The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott says he will push to ban Texas public school districts from employing H-1B visa holders. The proposal would require lawmakers to pass new legislation during the next legislative session. More than 300 Texas public school and charter employees currently hold H-1B visas and could be affected.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday said he plans to call for a ban on school districts employing anyone with an H-1B visa.

Abbott calls to ban H-1B visas for public school employees

What they're saying:

"Exactly zero Texas public school employees should be here on H-1b visas," Abbott said.

The call comes after Abbott ordered a freeze on new H-1B petitions by state agencies and public colleges and universities, citing concerns about abuse of the federal program and needing to prioritize jobs for Texas workers.

"Bottom line is this foreign influence of any kind has no place in our classrooms," Abbott said.

Why you should care:

A ban would require legislation to be introduced and passed during the upcoming session. If successful, Texas would become the first state to block school districts from hiring H-1B visa holders.

The move could result in hundreds of teachers and other staff losing their jobs.

School districts and charter schools employee more than 300 people on H-1B visas, with Dallas ISD leading the way with 171 employees based on the latest data from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Abbott freezes H-1B visas for state agencies and public colleges and universities

Dig deeper:

In January, Abbott ordered an immediate freeze on new H-1B visa petitions by state agencies and public institutions of higher education, citing concerns about abuse of the federal visa program and the need to prioritize jobs for Texas workers.

The freeze will remain in effect through the end of the Texas Legislature’s 90th regular session on May 31, 2027, unless written permission is granted by the Texas Workforce Commission.

The directive follows reports of misuse of the H-1B program and aligns with a federal review of the program’s administration. Abbott referenced Trump’s presidential proclamation, from Sept. 2025, stating that the visa program was intended to supplement the U.S. workforce rather than replace American workers.

Donald Trump tries to limit federal H-1B visa program

Big picture view:

In June, a federal judge blocked the Trump Administration's $100,000 fee requirement for employers seeking H-1B visas for highly skilled foreign workers, saying the administration overstepped its authority and imposed a tax that only Congress can authorize or delegate.

According to FOX News, the H-1B program provides 65,000 visas annually, with an additional 20,000 reserved for workers with an advanced degree. Employers traditionally have paid between $960 and $7,595 in fees.

What they're saying:

Steven Poole, who works with the United Educators Association, says getting rid of H-1B visa holders in public schools would make it even harder to fill positions that are already hard to fill.

"It's hard enough for school districts to hire qualified teachers for every classroom," Poole tells FOX 4's Casey Stegall. "So this is just going to kneecap districts even further."

Dallas ISD said in a statement to FOX 4, "If the governor's new expectation is to eliminate these teachers, then we're going to need more Texans in the teaching pipeline."