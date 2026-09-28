Mother of British woman killed in Prosper denied meetings with Collin County DA, Prosper police

The Brief Jane Coates, the mother of Lucy Harrison, has arrived in North Texas to seek meetings with the Collin County District Attorney's Office and Prosper Police over her daughter's death. Harrison was killed in Jan. 2025 by a handgun her father said went off accidentally. A Collin County grand jury declined to indict her father on criminally negligent homicide charges. Neither the Collin County DA's Office nor Prosper Police agreed to meet with Coates' group on Monday. The Collin County DA's Office said their top attorneys were "out on the field."



The mother of a British woman killed in Prosper in 2025 has come to North Texas with hopes local law enforcement would reopen the investigation into her daughter's death, but was denied meetings with those entities on Monday.

Lucy Harrison supporters in North Texas

What's New:

The mother of Lucy Harrison, the woman killed in Jan. 2025 by her father in what he claimed was an accident, has not yet been successful in speaking with local law enforcement agencies about her daughter's death.

Jane Coates and several supporters of the ‘For Luce’ campaign to reopen the case into Harrison's death arrived in North Texas this week with hopes to meet with the Collin County District Attorney's Office and the Prosper Police Department.

On Monday, the group was told that Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis and Assistant District Attorney Bill Wirskye were "out on the field" and unable to meet with them.

The Prosper Police Department also declined to meet with the group.

Jane Coates

What they're saying:

Coates tells FOX 4's Amelia Jones she's frustrated, but not surprised with unsuccessful attempts to meet with the Collin County DA and Prosper Police.

"To be told both times that the really important people actually that have that do have the opportunity to change the course of justice for my daughter, none of them are in. None of them are available. And they knew we were coming this week, that was made very, very clear to them numerous times."

Coates says she was able to meet with Wirskye last year after Lucy's death, but that was prior to a United Kingdom coroner finding Harrison's death unlawful, and that she was killed on the grounds of gross negligence manslaughter.

While she's disappointed, Coates says she'd travel wherever she needed to in order to get justice for her daughter.

"People say to me that I am incredibly brave, well, if you'd have met Lucy, you'd know what real bravery was. And so, I'm doing it for her."

The other side:

The Collin County District Attorney's Office released the following statement to FOX 4 about Harrison's death:

"Lucy’s tragic death was investigated by the Prosper Police Department, with assistance from the Texas Rangers. Neither agency found probable cause to make an arrest. Law enforcement forwarded to us the results of their investigation for presentation to a Collin County Grand Jury. This was done in June of 2025 and the Grand Jury determined based on all the evidence that no criminal indictment was warranted.

Lucy’s loved ones were kept fully informed at every step of the process and we understand the Grand Jury’s decision was not the result they desired.

Our prayers continue to go out them."

The statement does not make mention of Jane Coates' request for a meeting.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, who assisted with the investigation through the Texas Rangers, released the following statement to FOX 4 on Tuesday:

"The Texas Rangers completed their investigation, and all findings were submitted to the Collin Co. District Attorney’s Office. The case was no billed for criminally negligent homicide, and the Texas Rangers’ case is now closed. We’d refer you to the Collin Co. District Attorney’s Office for any other information."

Death of Lucy Harrison

Lucy Harrison

The backstory:

On Jan. 10, 2025, Lucy Katherin Harrison was shot in the chest while visiting family in Prosper, Texas. She died in a local hospital later the same day.

Her father, Kris Harrison, told police that he had accidentally shot Lucy after his handgun "went off" when he was showing it to her.

Kris Harrison, as seen in police body camera footage on Jan. 10, 2025

After an initial investigation, Prosper Police referred the case to the Collin County District Attorney's Office on possible charges of criminally negligent homicide, the lowest felony charge for homicide in Texas.

A Collin County grand jury declined to indict Harrison on the charge.

Documents detail the initial investigation

Dig deeper:

Documents obtained and reviewed by FOX 4 bring into question the detail of the original investigation. Harrison admitted to drinking a carton of wine the morning of the shooting, but police did not administer a breathalyzer test or take a blood sample.

Harrison also admitted to having little firearm experience, and initially denied having his finger on the gun's trigger before the fatal shooting.

The records don't show evidence that a crime scene reconstruction was done to clarify the angle Lucy was shot at, or that Harrison was asked about his relationship with his daughter.

According to her family, Lucy had gone to counseling on how to maintain a healthy relationship with her father prior to her death, and was outspoken about her dislike for guns.

Lucy and Kris Harrison

What's next:

Coates' group say they will stay in Texas through the end of this week, and still hope to meet with both the Collin County District Attorney's Office and the Prosper Police Department.

A complaint filed by Coates with the Prosper Police Department over its handling of the investigation was forwarded to the Collin County District Attorney's Office because the letters did not constitute an officer complaint.