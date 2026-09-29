NTX professor arrested after sending explicit Snapchat messages to undercover officer he believed was 14

The Brief 34-year-old Aaron Wood, a former Professor of Drama at North Central Texas College, was arrested in Denton on September 25. Wood was charged with solicitation of a minor via computer. An affidavit states he sent sexually explicit Snapchat messages to an undercover agent in Florida. NCTC says they do not believe any of Wood's alleged actions involve their students, and that Wood was fired from his position on September 28.



A college drama professor from North Texas is facing criminal charges after allegedly sending sexually explicit messages to what he thought was a minor through an online messaging platform.

North Central Texas College professor arrested

Aaron Wood, 34

What we know:

On September 25, the Denton County Sheriff's Office arrested 34-year-old Aaron Wood.

He has been charged with solicitation of a minor via computer.

Wood was employed as a Professor of Drama at North Central Texas College in Denton. The school says he is no longer employed as of September 28, and had worked there since September 1, 2024.

Explicit Snapchat messages

Dig deeper:

An arrest affidavit states on May 22, 2026, Wood sent sexually explicit messages on Snapchat to an undercover officer with the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida.

According to the affidavit, Wood told the undercover officer, who was posing as a 14-year-old, that he teaches students around his age and was "nervous maybe, but interested" in chatting with him.

He told the officer he had "been into a few over the years" when asked about his students. The affidavit states Wood sent a picture of male genitals to the officer and asked to see theirs.

In this photo illustration, a Snapchat logo is displayed on a smartphone screen. (Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Wood continued to ask the officer for pictures of their genitals and sent more explicit messages to the officer, according to the affidavit.

The undercover officer learned that the account he had messaged with was created two days before the interaction, and had blocked the officer's account after the interaction.

Authorities were able to track Wood through the IP address used during the interaction, which tracked him back to an apartment in Denton.

What we don't know:

The affidavit states the Orange County Sheriff's Office had probable cause to charge Wood with transmission of harmful material to minors and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, but it is unclear if Wood is facing those additional charges.

What they're saying:

In a statement, North Central Texas College says no students or staff are believed to be involved with Wood's alleged crimes.

The safety of our students and staff are of the utmost importance and concern. On Friday, September 25, 2026, a former NCTC faculty member, Dr. Aaron Wood, was arrested for Solicitation of a Minor VIA Computer.

Dr. Wood was employed by NCTC from September 1, 2024 until September 28, 2026, as a Professor of Drama. To our knowledge, the alleged offense does not involve NCTC, its students or staff. We can verify that he has had no contact with NCTC students, faculty or staff since his arrest on September 25, 2026.

What's next:

Wood has been booked into the Denton County Jail. No bond is listed on the jail's website.

NCTC asks anyone with information on the incident to report to Dr. Roxanne DelRio at rdelrio@nctc.edu or (940) 668-6245.