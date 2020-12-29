Abbott prepares resources ahead of expected winter weather

Governor Greg Abbott has placed numerous resources on standby ahead of the significant winter weather and potential flash flooding that is expected to impact Texas.

As the storm system moves across the state Wednesday and Thursday, West Texas is anticipated to receive heavy snowfall and a wintry mix of precipitation, while central and eastern portions of the state will see severe storms with the potential to produce flash flooding and river flooding.

"As winter weather and heavy rain make their way across our state, I urge Texans to be cautious of changing weather conditions and take proactive measures to protect themselves and their loved ones," said Governor Abbott. "The state of Texas has been working closely with local officials to prepare for these storms, and we will continue to provide the resources needed to keep our communities safe."

At the direction of the governor, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has rostered the following state resources to support both winter and severe weather response operations:

Additionally, TxDOT has begun treating roadways across West Texas ahead of the expected winter weather.

