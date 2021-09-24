Texas to audit 2020 election results in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin & Harris counties

Under pressure from former President Donald Trump, Texas will audit the 2020 election results in four of the state’s largest counties.

The state is agreeing to give its results another look nearly one year after the 2020 elections.

Former President Trump won Texas by more than five percentage points.

Still, he asked Gov. Greg Abbott to add legislation for an election audit to the third special session agenda.

Within hours of that request, the secretary of state’s office announced a forensic audit in four counties – Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Harris.

President Joe Biden won each of them except for Collin County last year.

Trump continues to claim without evidence that there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

Earlier this year, the chief of elections at the Texas Secretary of State’s office said the election was smooth and secure.

Courts have repeatedly dismissed allegations of fraud made by Trump and his allies.

Several Texas Democrats have condemned the audit.

Gov. Abbott has not yet responded.

Arizona election audit confirms Biden's win

A similar Republican-backed audit of election results in Arizona’s largest county reaffirmed that Trump did in fact lose there last November.

A draft report of the results show President Biden actually gained votes in Maricopa County, which is the Phoenix area.

Arizona Republicans claimed without evidence that an audit would show widespread fraud aided Biden’s win in the state.

They hired a firm named Cyber Ninjas to do the audit even though it had no prior experience in elections.

Biden won Arizona by just over 10,000 votes.

