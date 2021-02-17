Abbott issues order halting export of natural gas

As millions of Texans are still without power, Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered an investigation into ERCOT, the corporation that oversees the power grid in Texas.

Abbott said Wednesday afternoon they're working on restoring power to customers, at least on a rotating basis, but it's going to take time. Abbott also laid out a few measures being taken.

Since midnight Wednesday, power has been restored to about 1.2 million Texas households with plans to restore power to hundreds of thousands more through other sources.

Additionally, some natural gas produced in Texas is being shipped out of state, but Abbott has issued an order stopping that. "I have earlier today issued an order effective today through February 21 requiring those producers that have been shipping outside of Texas to instead sell that natural gas to Texas power generators," he said.

Abbott said that not only has Texas not been able to rely on wind and solar energy right now, but some coal, natural gas, and nuclear sources were also shut down because of the winter weather.