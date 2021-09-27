Abbott dodges question on changing Texas abortion law for rape victims

Gov. Greg Abbott refused to say if he would support more exceptions for the new law restricting abortions in Texas.

Texas’ new law bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is about six weeks into a pregnancy. It does not include exemptions for rape and incest victims.

A Republican lawmaker asked the governor to add a bill to the current special session that has those exemptions.

When pressed on FOX News Sunday, Abbott would not say if he would sign that law, saying he thinks it will never reach his desk.

"Well, there’s multiple things I have to say in answer to this but the first thing, obviously, is that survivors of sexual assault, they deserve support, care and compassion. And Texas is stepping up to make sure we provide that," he said.

He continued to insist the state will work to eliminate rape in Texas.

The U.S. Justice Department is suing to block the new Texas law. A hearing for that is set for Friday in federal court in Austin.

