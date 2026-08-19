Abbott announces special election to replace former state Sen. Brian Birdwell

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The Brief Gov. Abbott announced a special election to fill the remaining term of former state Sen. Brian Birdwell for Election Day. The winner of the special election will serve until Jan. 11. Republican David Cook and Democrat Amy Martinez-Salas are running in the general election to represent Senate District 22.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has set a special election to finish out former state Sen. Brian Birdwell's term after he resigned the seat to a take a position as an assistant U.S. secretary of defense.

Special election set to fill remainder of term in Senate District 22

Candidates must file to run in the special election in Senate District 22 with the Secretary of State no later than Aug. 20. The winner of the special election will serve out the remainder of Birdwell's term, set to expire on Jan. 11.

Republican state Rep. David Cook is running against Democrat Amy Martinez-Salas in the general election to replace Birdwell, also on Nov. 3.

The Granbury senator had previously announced in June his intent not to seek reelection. He's held his seat for the past 15 years.

Birdwell picked for position at Pentagon

The backstory:

The White House announced Birdwell's nomination in October for Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment.

He was confirmed on May 18 in a 46-43 vote in the Senate.

Birdwell has a long history as an Army Veteran. He previously worked at the Pentagon as a staff member for the Department of the Army.

During his previous tenture at the Pentagon, the now-Texas politician was injured in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

In a 2019 interview with FOX 4 remembering the 9/11 attacks, Birdwell confirmed he suffered burns to around 60 percent of his body.