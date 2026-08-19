Abbott announces special election to replace former state Sen. Brian Birdwell
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has set a special election to finish out former state Sen. Brian Birdwell's term after he resigned the seat to a take a position as an assistant U.S. secretary of defense.
Special election set to fill remainder of term in Senate District 22
Candidates must file to run in the special election in Senate District 22 with the Secretary of State no later than Aug. 20. The winner of the special election will serve out the remainder of Birdwell's term, set to expire on Jan. 11.
Republican state Rep. David Cook is running against Democrat Amy Martinez-Salas in the general election to replace Birdwell, also on Nov. 3.
The Granbury senator had previously announced in June his intent not to seek reelection. He's held his seat for the past 15 years.
Birdwell picked for position at Pentagon
The backstory:
The White House announced Birdwell's nomination in October for Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment.
He was confirmed on May 18 in a 46-43 vote in the Senate.
Birdwell has a long history as an Army Veteran. He previously worked at the Pentagon as a staff member for the Department of the Army.
During his previous tenture at the Pentagon, the now-Texas politician was injured in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
In a 2019 interview with FOX 4 remembering the 9/11 attacks, Birdwell confirmed he suffered burns to around 60 percent of his body.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Office of the Governor, previous FOX Local reporting and the Department of Defense.