Abbott adds another North Texas county to disaster declaration

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The Brief Gov. Abbott added Palo Pinto County to a disaster declaration after severe storms. Four North Texas counties are now included following tornado damage. Officials say the move will help deploy aid and emergency resources.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has added Palo Pinto County, west of the DFW Metroplex, to the list of areas included in a state disaster declaration after this week's devastating storms.

Disaster update

The total number of counties now included in the declaration is four, with Palo Pinto being the latest addition. The county was one hit by severe storms which brought at least five tornadoes to the North Texas area.

The previous counties on the list include Lamar, Parker and Wise.

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What they're saying:

"Texas is closely monitoring communities that have been impacted by this week's severe storms," said Abbott. "By updating this disaster declaration, first responders and emergency management teams can swiftly deploy additional critical resources and assistance to impacted areas. Texans are urged to monitor the weather, make an emergency plan, and heed the guidance of state and local officials to keep themselves and their loved ones safe."

Damage reports

Initial damage assessments remain ongoing and officials continue reviewing disaster damage reports submitted by Texans through the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT ) survey.

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What you can do:

Texans affected by severe storms are encouraged to self-report damage using the iSTAT damage survey at damage.tdem.texas.gov when it is safe to do so.

You can also visit the TDEM Disaster Portal at disaster.texas.gov for severe weather information.