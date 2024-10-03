Urbex explorer rescued after falling in abandoned Fort Worth grain silo

article

The Brief The man and his friend are urbex explorers who were poking around inside an abandoned Fort Worth grain silo. He tried to climb on an unstable ladder and fell at least 10 feet into a tight space below, breaking one of his legs. Firefighters had use special equipment to rescue the man.



Fort Worth firefighters rescued a man who fell 10 feet inside an abandoned grain silo.

The call for help came just before midnight on Wednesday.

Firefighters said the man was an urban explorer who was with a friend inside the abandoned grain silo near Interstate 35 and Allen Avenue, near the Hospital District.

He reportedly tried to climb on an unstable ladder and fell into a tight space below, breaking his leg and suffering other injuries.

The rescuers had to perform a "high angle rescue," using special equipment and ropes to hoist him to a fifth-story window. From there, the firefighters lowered him to the ground.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.