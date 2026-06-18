99-year-old Opal Lee to attend this year’s Juneteenth walk

The Brief Opal Lee, the 99-year-old "Grandmother of Juneteenth," is expected to return to lead Fort Worth's "Walk for Freedom" this Friday after missing last year due to health reasons. The 2.5-mile walk begins at 9 a.m. at the Will Rogers Memorial Plaza and will be streamed live on FOX Local. Lee’s family and supporters aim to expand these freedom walks – which celebrate the end of slavery in the U.S. – to all 50 states by 2030.



The Juneteenth walk in Fort Worth is always a happy occasion, but there will be an additional reason to celebrate this year.

Opal Lee, the woman known as the Grandmother of Juneteenth, should be back to lead the procession.

Opal Lee’s ‘Walk for Freedom’

What we know:

Dione Simms told FOX 4 that her grandmother will ride in a car during Friday’s walk from the Will Rodger Memorial Plaza down West Lancaster Avenue.

Lee, who will turn 100 years old in October, missed last year’s event for health reasons. This year, she should be well enough to attend.

The 2.5-mile walk starts at 9 a.m. and will be streamed live on FOX Local.

Juneteenth

Local perspective:

Lee was the driving force behind establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

In 2016, she walked from Texas to Washington D.C. to deliver a petition to then-President Barack Obama with signatures of more than a million people asking for Juneteenth to be recognized nationally.

President Joe Biden signed a bill into law in 2021. Lee was invited to the White House for the signing.

Since then, Lee and her supporters have established "Opal Lee’s Walk for Freedom." It started in Fort Worth but now includes walks in cities across the United States including Honolulu, Los Angeles, and outside Chicago.

Simms said the goal is to have Juneteenth freedom walks in all 50 states by 2030.

The backstory:

Juneteenth commemorates the day when the news finally reached Galveston in 1865 that the Civil War had ended and enslaved people in America were free. That day was June 19.