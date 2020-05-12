95-year-old Highland Park Cafeteria to remain closed permanently

article

A Dallas cafeteria that has been serving up comfort food for generations will remain closed after the coronavirus crisis.

The Highland Park Cafeteria announced the sad news Monday that it will not be reopening.

“We have been blessed to serve you for many years, to have been part of family celebrations and holiday traditions,” Highland Park Cafeteria said on its Facebook page. “We would love to have a farewell event to honor you and our faithful employees, but due to the current restrictions, we won’t be able to.”

The cafeteria-style restaurant first opened on Knox Street in 1925 and was that “rare restaurant where you’d find the movers and shakers, celebrities and average folks dining under the same roof,” according to its website.

It grew famous for its wall of presidential portraits and homemade classics such as squash casserole, ambrosia salad and zucchini muffins.

At one point, the restaurant had eight locations throughout Dallas. But by 1996, it had fallen on hard times and shuttered most locations. Only the location in the Casa Linda neighborhood in East Dallas survived and was called the Casa Linda Cafeteria for a while.

Loyal customers enjoyed the Highland Park Cafeteria’s old-fashioned comfort food daily until it was forced to close under COVID-19 restrictions.

Hundreds of those customers used social media to express their sadness over the loss of a tradition.

“Tragic. Sad. Heartbreaking. I can’t even put into words how hard this hits me. The family celebrations - including a wedding rehearsal dinner! - and many sweet memories I have here . . . I am so so sad for HPC to have to make this awful decision. It is a historic loss for Dallas. Like Mrs Bairds and the Dr Pepper plant. God bless all of you. I know your hearts hurt too,” Debby Usrey Haynie wrote.

“Your restaurant has meant SO MUCH to our family, especially to our mother and father who had their first date there together,” Thomas Hemminger added.

The restaurant now plans to auction off some of its memorabilia and supplies. All of its remaining perishable and frozen food will be donated to local charities.

But it promised to safeguard its secret recipes – just in case.

“One final word – HPC is not tables and chairs and stoves, it is generations of cooks faithfully preparing special recipes and lovingly serving generations of diners. We are safeguarding the secret recipes all 932 of them. So making no promises but who knows? Zucchini muffins may one day make a comeback!” the cafeteria said in its Facebook post.