93-year-old Texas Rangers superfan excited to attend World Series

In the sea of Texas Rangers fans in the stands for Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night will be 93-year-old Dorothy Jones of Argyle.

Jones has followed the Rangers for decades through the highs and lows.

"I just like when they are playing, I just like to watch them play," she said.

Jones, a Texas Rangers super fan, has been a baseball fan all of her life.

"Yeah, all my life. When I was a little bitty kid we play out in the dirt, but we played baseball," she recalled.

Jones has been a Texas Rangers fan since the team moved to Arlington in 1972.

Ms. Dorothy and her late husband Bill attended games when they could through the years.

Last week, her cousin, Barbara Beam, flew in from California to take Ms. Dorothy to Game 3 of the ALCS.

During that game against the Astros, a pact was made.

"If they made it to the World Series, she wanted to go. So I told her, ‘Dorothy, I will make it happen.’ So my sister Janice, who she’s very close to and an avid lover of baseball and I are flying in to take her to the game," Beam said.

She's already got a sign and advice for the home team.

"Well, I want you to play hard and win," she said.

She is also known to enjoy a little liquid refreshment.

"Do you like an occasional beer when you go to the game? I usually have a beer to be with the other people," Jones said giggling.

Ms. Dorothy is ready for the Rangers to win a World Series.

"It’ll just make me really happy, it’s something I’ve been waiting for," she said.

We asked Ms. Dorothy if she had a favorite Rangers player, she told us that she just loves the whole team.