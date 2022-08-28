90 couples celebrating 50 years of marriage honored

article

There was a celebration of marriage in Dallas on Saturday.

In fact, 4,500 years of marriage.

The Diocese of Dallas honored some 90 couples, all of whom are celebrating 50 years of marriage.

Bishop Edward Burns presided over the annual golden anniversary mass.

Plenty of friends and family packed into Cathedral Guadalupe to show their support and love for the happy couples.