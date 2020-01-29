9-year-old girl injured in road rage shooting on I-35 in Dallas visits her school

article

The 9-year-old girl who was hurt in a road rage shooting is out of the hospital, and had the chance to see her friends and teachers.

Doctors allowed Rubye Rhodes to visit her school on Monday, and she was welcomed with open arms.

Rubye was in the back seat of her mother's SUV while she was driving on I-35, near Manana Drive in Northwest Dallas, on Jan. 19.

Her mother said she honked at a vehicle that cut her off, and that driver shot at her vehicle.

A stray bullet hit Rubye.

She had to go through surgery, and is still recovering.

No arrests have been made for the shooting.