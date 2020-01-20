Girl shot on I-35 in Northwest Dallas in apparent road rage incident

A 9-year-old girl was shot Sunday night in what Dallas police believe was a road rage incident.

The shooting happened in Northwest Dallas about 9:30 p.m. In the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Manana Drive.

The girl's mother told police a car swerved in front of her SUV and she honked as she passed the car. The car then pulled in front of her and the driver slammed on the brakes.

The SUV again drove around the car and that's when three shots were fired at the SUV.

The mother and man were sitting in the front. The girl who was shot was in the back seat.

The girl's condition has not been released and she was still being treated at a hospital as of Monday morning.

Dallas police say the man was driving a white, slightly older sedan and was last seen headed northbound on I-35. The man was described as white, slightly balding, with a salt and pepper goatee.