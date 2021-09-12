9-year-old boy dies after being struck by vehicle in Grand Prairie parking lot
article
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - A 9-year-old boy died after he was struck by a vehicle in Grand Prairie Saturday afternoon.
According to police, this happened at 2:15 p.m., in a private parking lot in the 2600 block of Mayfield Road.
The boy was struck by a car in the parking lot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
No further details have been released about what led up to the crash.
Grand Prairie police are continuing their investigation.